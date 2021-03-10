Rebel Wilson's wet-look workout selfie is sensational The star showed off the results of her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson has transformed herself into a gym-bunny and her latest workout photo proves she’s doing it in style.

In a snapshot shared on her Instagram Stories, the Australian actress, 41, showed off the results of her health overhaul when she wore a pair of wet-look leggings to the gym.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in figure-flattering outfit for poolside video

Rebel's toned physique was put on display in the photo, in which she was also perfectly colour-coordinated with her surroundings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson gives tour of her home during birthday celebrations

The star was about to embark on another grueling workout and came well prepared!

Not only was she dressed to impress, having teamed her leggings with a bright yellow zip-up top, she came loaded with water.

Rebel was clearly on a mission as she had no fewer than five bottles of water tucked under her arm.

MORE: Rebel Wilson embraces natural beauty in beach photo

SEE: Rebel Wilson shows off toned physique in mesh workout look at the gym

Rebel looked effortlessly chic in her gym wear

She wrote: "Gotta keep hydrated." The Pitch Perfect star didn't have a hair out of place, suggesting she hadn't kickstarted her routine yet.

Rebel has been open about how she's not only added exercise to her regime but overhauled her diet too.

She told People: "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry.

"So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat."

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in hot pink crop top in pics - teases fans "Coming soon"

SEE: Rebel Wilson flaunts slim figure in hot pink dress behind-the-scenes in photoshoot

Rebel recently shared a throwback photo of herself and revealed she wanted to be a tennis player

While Rebel says she's ditched processed food and cut down on sugar in favour of healthy alternatives, there's one thing she won't eat.

She recently shared a video of herself enjoying dinner with her sister, Annachi, only there was an addition to her meal she wasn't prepared to tuck into.

In the clip on Instagram, Rebel produced a little jar with 'chapulines' written on the label. She then said: "This is what I learned cooking tonight. No, it's not some cute salsa. It's grasshoppers! I decided not to put that in my guacamole. You learn something new every day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.