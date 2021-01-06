Rebel Wilson flaunts slim figure in hot pink dress behind-the-scenes in photoshoot The Cats actress has welcomed in the year 2021 on a high

Rebel Wilson has been inundated with comments after sharing a glamorous behind-the-scenes photo of herself on Instagram from a fashion shoot.

The Cats actress looked sensational in a hot pink dress by Badgley Mischka, featuring a plunging neckline and puff sleeves, with a floor-length skirt featuring a statement slit.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in leather leggings as she poses inside her lavish home

Rebel's long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and a side parting, and she oozed confidence – something fans picked up on.

"You look gorgeous," one fan told her in the comments, while another wrote: "Love this colour on you." A third added: "Omg Barbie girl is living her life fantastic!" A fourth remarked: "Looking very beautiful in your dress."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson shares behind-the-scenes clip from first photoshoot of 2021

The Pitch Perfect star had kept a low profile over the festive season to enjoy quality time with her loved ones over Christmas, but now she's making her mark on social media once again at the start of 2021.

READ: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her beautiful home in LA

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit in new picture

Rebel underwent a "year of health" over the past 12 months and ended on a high after hitting her target goal of 75kg.

Rebel Wilson in her gorgeous pink dress

What's more, the 40-year-old hit the target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness.

The Hollywood star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months, and has been inspiring many.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest workout photo sparks major concerns from fans

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

The Cats actress has been on a health kick over the past 12 months

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

MORE: Rebel Wilson and lookalike sister wow in plunging green swimsuits

READ: Rebel Wilson sparks reaction with new announcement: 'I'm so proud'

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Rebel is feeling better than ever!

What's more, Rebel's 2020 also saw her find love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

Rebel has found Jacob to be a great support in her fitness journey too, and the pair enjoy regular workout sessions at the gym together. The star has also taken up hiking to stay fit.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.