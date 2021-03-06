Rebel Wilson reveals the one thing she won't ever eat It was one step too far!

Rebel Wilson completely overhauled her wellness regime to shed an incredible amount of weight, but there are some things she’s just not prepared to do when it comes to her diet.

The Australian actress took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share details of her dinner, prepped by her sister, Annachi.

The Mexican-themed meal looked delicious with beef tacos and plenty of vegetables on the menu. But when it came to one particular bit of garnish, it was a firm 'no' from Rebel.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films home tour as she celebrates her birthday

In the clip, Rebel produced a little jar with 'chapulines' written on the label. She then said: "This is what I learned cooking tonight. No, it's not some cute salsa. It's grasshoppers! I decided not to put that in my guacamole. You learn something new every day."

Rebel may not fancy the addition of insects to her meal, but she does welcome her change in diet.

She opened up to People magazine to share how she changed what she put in her body and said she now avoids sugar and junk food.

Rebel was not about to eat grasshoppers!

"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry.

"So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat."

Rebel now follows a mindful approach to eating and focuses on portion control and chewing her food slowly.

Rebel has teamed her healthy diet with regular workouts

But just because she thinks more about her diet, doesn't mean she feels deprived.

She also refuses to beat herself up if she falls off the healthy eating bandwagon.

"Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that," she said.

In addition, she still believes in treating herself. She recently shared a photo of herself eating cake and wrote: "Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself. (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)."

