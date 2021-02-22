Rebel Wilson shows off her toned physique in mesh workout look at gym - sends fans into frenzy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson keeps proving that her ‘Year of Health’ has turned into a lifestyle - and it’s incredibly inspiring.

Rebel showed off her figure in a yellow mesh top and black leggings

The Pitch Perfect star hit Instagram Monday to give fans a glimpse at her hardcore gym workout with celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson, and she stunned per usual wearing a yellow, mesh long-sleeved top paired with black leggings (which had a pop of sheen) and black trainers.

Rebel leaned against a matching yellow wall in between a giant heart and an American flag and threw up peace signs. “Normally my workouts with @gunnarfitness are top secret because we talk about way too many personal things but today we got to live Zoom one with the help from our friends at @ollywellness,” Rebel captioned the shot.

Fans were quick to cheer her on, with one writing, "WOW REBEL YOU LOOK AMAZING." Another chimed in, "Yesss go queen!," while someone else replied, "Awww Rebel Girl you look so beautiful! Such an inspiring story for me as I am struggling with my weight loss journey."

Gunnar is one of the top fitness gurus around and has been responsible for getting the Kardashian-Jenner family, Matthew McConaughey, and Hugh Jackman into tip-top shape, among many others.

Rebel strikes a pose with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson

In one of the series of photos Rebel shared from her fitness session, she flashes a smile as she strikes a pose next to the fitness guru in the middle of body-sculpting and cardio machines. In another, the Hustle star holds an armful full of FIJI water, which she probably went through after sweating it out with Gunnar.

The Pitch Perfect star has kept fans updated on her fitness journey over the past year. During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

Rebel palms bottles of FIJI water to prep for her training session

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.”

“My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

It’s clear Rebel’s hard work has paid off. Excuse us while we run to the gym.

