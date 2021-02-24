Rebel Wilson embraces natural beauty in stunning beach photos The Cats actress enjoyed a day trip to the beach in Santa Barbara

Rebel Wilson never looks anything but fabulous - and delighted fans over the weekend with some striking new photos taken from the beach.

The Cats actress paid a visit to Rosewood Miramar Beach – a five-star spa in Santa Barbara close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home, and it looked like she had the most amazing time.

The 40-year-old embraced her natural beauty with beach waves and minimal makeup in a series of snapshots posted on Instagram, featuring a gorgeous sea backdrop.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's amazing transformation

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "Love the hair," while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third added: "You look so beautiful."

The Hollywood star has been sharing plenty of photos on social media since the beginning of the year, giving an insight into her exciting life, which included a trip to Florida for the Super Bowl in January.

Rebel Wilson looked incredible in photos taken from the beach

Rebel has also been keeping her followers up to date with her health and fitness following an impressive lifestyle transformation in 2020. The star has been posting regular gym photos, which have been motivating many of her fans.

The popular star hit her target goal of 75kg at the end of last year, and has been cheered on by her loyal fans, who are enjoying following her journey.

The Pitch Perfect star embraced her beach waves

Rebel even hit her target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness. The Pitch Perfect star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months.

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

