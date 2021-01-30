Rebel Wilson looks phenomenal in orange catsuit - and fans are obsessed The star has learned to love herself

Rebel Wilson made a bold statement on Friday when she wore a bright orange catsuit which showed off her incredible figure.

In a series of photos which left fans "inspired," Rebel rocked a tight one-piece outfit and displayed the results of her impressive weight loss.

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in figure-hugging LBD with hot pink hair

The Bridesmaids actress, 40, was posing with a cute fluffy dog in the snapshots as she filmed her new show, Pooch Perfect.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's incredible 2020-2021 transformation

Rebel - who teamed her low-cut jumpsuit with a cropped, brown, leather jacket - captioned the photos: "BFM’s! Bestie Floor Managers," and tagged her co-host Lisa Vanderpump too.

Her fans commented that they were "obsessed" with her look and said: "You look amazing."

Rebel recently opened up about her ‘Year of Health’ and revealed that people treat her differently now that she has lost more than 60lbs.

MORE: Rebel Wilson inspires fans with new beach photos as she poses in a wetsuit

SEE: Rebel Wilson invites fans inside her purple bedroom - and it's completely unexpected

Rebel says people treat her differently after weight loss

During an interview on Australian radio show The Morning Crew, Rebel said: "I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you.

"Now that I’m in a good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you, I’m like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"

The Pitch Perfect actress said it took her twenty years to learn to love-self love in "the right way".

MORE: All the photos inside Rebel Wilson's Hollywood Hills home

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares swimsuit selfie inside garden of her LA home

Rebel is filming her new show Pooch Perfect

"I wasn’t loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 - that’s 20 years. I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way."

Rebel has now made her health a priority and she's never felt better for it.

In an empowering message to fans on Instagram recently she declared: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'dammmm girrrrrl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are.'”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.