Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez clarify relationship after split claims The couple reportedly ended their two-year engagement on Friday

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have issued a joint statement about their relationship following claims they ended their two-year engagement on Friday.

The couple have put an end to rumours that they have called time on their romance, admitting they are "working" on their relationship.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple said in a joint statement to TMZ.

On Friday, Jennifer shared an emotional photo of her daughter, Emme, sobbing following news that her famous mother had reportedly split from Alex.

The couple, who were last seen together in February, were reportedly "on the rocks" before calling time on their relationship, according to Page Six.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer can be seen talking to her daughter on FaceTime. Emme is sitting on a bed looking visibly upset as she cuddles her dad, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer shared a photo of her daughter sobbing

Captioning the photo, Jennifer wrote: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

Jennifer also took to her grid to share a series of smiling photos of herself, writing: "Find a good reason to laugh today. Sending everyone love."

Alex also shared a solo shot of himself alone in Miami on Friday with the caption: "Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie… What are your plans for the weekend?"

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot in a ceremony in Italy in June.

It is not known whether the couple's engagement is back on

Their wedding was actually postponed twice last year with JLo revealing in December: "We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know."

This would have been the singer's third time walking down the aisle, while Alex would have been a groom for the second time.

Jennifer was notably married to Marc – father of her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme - from 2004 to 2014, Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

Alex's marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, lasted from 2002 to 2008, and together they share two daughters, Natasha, 16, and 12-year-old Ella.

