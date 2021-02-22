Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's show-stopping birthday breakfast is out of this world JLo's twins are officially teenagers!

Jennifer Lopez made sure that the pandemic didn't get in the way of her twins celebrating their birthday on Monday – and it looked like they had the best time!

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Max and Emme enjoying a tasty looking breakfast in bed on their 13th birthday, as the proud mum watched on, telling them about the moment they were born.

Max and Emme tucked into a decadent plate of sweet treats, including waffles decorated with hundreds and thousands, as well as pancakes, eggs and bacon.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez celebrate twins' birthday with breakfast in bed

Alongside the footage, the Hustlers star wrote: "My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!

"OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm.

"Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love.

Jennifer Lopez treated her twins to a tasty looking breakfast in bed

"It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I'm feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't freeeze time.

"To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

Jennifer – who shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony- recently opened up about just how quickly her kids were growing up, especially during the pandemic.

Emme with her breakfast - including waffles and pancakes

The doting mum opened up about all the special memories she was making with her family while at home in a recent interview with People.

"The time is precious, and besides health, probably the most important thing that we have, so we're going to keep a lot of those things going," she said.

"But also realising that there were a lot of things we could get done from home, and that we didn't have to travel as much, even though my work involves a lot of travel.

JLo shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

"I realised that there's some things I could cut out and things I could do to give me more time with my family and my kids, which I think was a blessing."

The star has been spending her time between her various home in the US, which include a gorgeous beach house in Miami, a mansion in Bel Air and a home in the Hamptons.

J-Lo's twins have a close relationship with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, as well as his two daughters Natasha and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

