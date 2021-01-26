Jennifer Lopez makes surprising confession about kissing her male co-star The Hustlers star is engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez confessed about how she still thinks about kissing her male co-star, two decades after they filmed together.

The Hustlers star opened up during a special Instagram live to commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Wedding Planner and her album J.Lo, which was released the same week.

She invited a special guest to the IG live - Matthew McConaughey. The multi-hyphenate explained to her former co-star that she fondly recalled the day they locked lips.

"It still feels a little bit like it was yesterday. Like it was just yesterday that we were in that field with that movie theatre in the scene - do you remember?"

"Yes, yes" Matthew responded.

Jennifer Lopez invited Matthew McConaughey to her Instagram Live as a special guest

"And you were about to kiss me, I don't know if you remember this... but you said: 'Ms. Lopez, I am going to kiss you now,'" she explained giggling. "And I was like, 'Okay! Let's do it!' Lets get it!' I remember that clearly."

These days JLo has one leading man - former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and while they had to postpone their wedding twice, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re hopeful they’ll be able to walk down the aisle soon.

Talking on the Today Show last May, the Let's Get Loud hitmaker said: "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

When they do make it down the aisle, it's likely her ex-husband Marc Anthony will bear witness.

The duo successfully co-parent the children they have together and the multi-faceted star says their relationship is strong.

Jennifer is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and they have been living together as a blended family

"There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends and we're parents together," she said during an appearance on The View.

"We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it."

