Jennifer Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez has currently found himself at the centre of infidelity reports, after Southern Charm star Danni Bairdalleged on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast that her co-star Madison LeCroy had been "FaceTiming" A-Rod.

On Wednesday, E! News reported that Madison had denied that there had been a romantic meetup between herself and the 45-year-old sports star, saying that despite having "spoken on the phone", she and Alex "never met up" nor had they ever "been physical".

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," Madison, 30, stated.

She added that "all this stuff was a year ago, [but] it's being aired now".

As for her comments by Danni that kick-started the rumour mill, Danni herself said on air: "Months before [the show’s reunion special], I had heard… [Madison] had told me they were FaceTiming or something. I never asked more about it, or anything like that. I just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

Madison has responded to rumours

Madison is best known for appearing on Bravo’s reality TV show Southern Charm.

The popular series follows the lives of seven South Carolina socialites, and Madison has appeared in every one of Southern Charm's seven seasons.

A hair and make-up artist by trade, Madison owns her own salon and juggles her work life with being a doting mother to her eight-year-old son, Hudson.

JLo and A-Rod have been engaged since 2019

Boasting nearly half a million followers on Instagram, the mum-of-one often shares photos of her glamourous lifestyle, recently posting snaps of her sunny beach getaway.

As for Alex and JLo, they've been engaged since 2019, intending to tie the knot the following year.

However, the famous couple were forced to put their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer previously explained to Elle: "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that."

