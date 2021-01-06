Jennifer Lopez sunbathing in a tiny white bikini makes us long for summer The singer is promoting her JLo Beauty line

Jennifer Lopez has us dreaming of warmer climes – and her bikini body – after she shared another stunning snapshot of herself on Instagram.

The 51-year-old uploaded a breathtaking photo to her Story on Tuesday to promote her JLo Beauty SPF30 moisturiser. But it wasn't the pretty packaging we were admiring!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez bares washboard abs in tiny sports bra

Jennifer looked sensational sunbathing in a tiny white bikini as she caught some rays while lying on a sandy beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez stuns at the beach in red bikini

With her makeup-free face and glowing complexion on show, the singer accessorised with a large-brim straw hat – and her SPF, of course.

This is the second time this week Jennifer has stunned her fans with a bikini photo. On Monday, the mum-of-two took to Instagram to share a video - watch above - showing her at the shoreline.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez gives full tour inside incredible $24 million New York penthouse

READ: 8 of the best celebrity fitness apps to download if you prefer working out at home

Jennifer looked amazing in her white bikini

Dressed in a red bikini which showcased her toned physique, she covered up with a personalised silk robe, left her curly hair loose and accessorised with large hoop earrings.

"Bringing the heat in 2021!" one fan told the singer, with a second asking, "Who else is in love?!" Jennifer works hard to maintain her incredible figure and has already kicked off the new year with an intense session in the gym.

The Hustlers actress also has an impressive gym set-up at home and credits her workouts for her mental and physical wellbeing.

JLo credits exercise for keeping physically and mentally strong

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO! back in 2016. "Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness."

Jennifer was no doubt happy to see in 2021, after a year in which she had to postpone her wedding with baseball star fiancé Alex Rodriguez not once but twice. JLo and A-Rod had planned a June 2020 wedding in Italy but cancelled it due to the pandemic.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.