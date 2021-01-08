Jennifer Lopez's lips are driving fans wild in new garden party photos The Hustlers star was enjoying a champagne garden party in photos

Jennifer Lopez always looks flawless, but in new photos from her upscale garden party it was her lips that really had fans talking.

The Hustlers star threw a lovely little soiree with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, who had posted a photo of the two of them, along with his always on hand business associate Nick Silva, who was sipping champagne.

ARod captioned the image: "Three’s company. Shabbat shalom! Hope you have a safe, healthy weekend."

While many fans commented that the Jenni From the Block hitmaker looks "beautiful,” one commenter noticed her outstanding lip color “That red on her is gorgeous!!!” Another similarly chimed in “The best lips to ever do it!!!”

In the image, Jennifer looks gorgeous in a summery dress and a large brimmed sun hat.

Lips! Fans thought Jennifer Lopez's lips looked particularly fabulous here

Jennifer, who has never been shy in front of the camera, blessed fans earlier this week with shots of herself at the beach in a bikini to help really kick off the New Year.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a video showing her at the shoreline.

Dressed in a red bikini which showcased her toned physique, she covered up with a personalised silk robe, left her curly hair loose and accessorised with large hoop earrings.

"Bringing the heat in 2021!" one fan told the singer, with a second asking, "Who else is in love?!" Jennifer works hard to maintain her incredible figure, and has already kicked off the new year with an intense session in the gym.

Jennifer has been giving fans glimpses into her amazing Miami gardens

The Hustlers actress also has an impressive gym set-up at home, and credits her workouts for her mental and physical wellbeing. "I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told HELLO! back in 2016.

"Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness."

Jennifer was no doubt happy to see in 2021, after a year in which she had to postpone her wedding with baseball star fiancé Alex Rodriguez not once but twice. JLo and A-Rod had planned a June 2020 wedding in Italy but cancelled it due to the pandemic.

