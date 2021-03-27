Jill Duggar shares adorable behind the scenes moments of family photo shoot Counting On star Jill has shared new family pictures with husband Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar has shared adorable behind the scenes moments of a new family photoshoot.

The Counting On star took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of photographer Monique Serra taking snaps of Jill's sons Israel, five, and three-year-old Samuel.

"Had a blast chilling and taking family photos with Monique Serra," shared Jill.

In another story, Jill reveals the shoot will also include pictures of her husband Derick posing one-on-one with their sons.

The shoot took place near their home in Arkansas in a wild field as the sun began to lower.

Jill and Derick wed in 2014 in front of hundreds of friends and family.

Jill shared moments from behind the scenes

But in recent years they have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children.

He alleged that the family were told their time on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On was a "volunteer ministry" and thatno money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

They have two sons, Israel, five, and three-year-old Samuel

Jill and Derick have also stopped following many of the family's various strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

Derick is currently studying to practise law, and recently became certified revealing that "Arkansas certifies students to represent people in all aspects of their case & appear in court on their behalf."

"I'm thankful to serve clients through the UA legal clinic!" he added.

Jill praised Derick for his hard word, and commented: "Love you and everything you’re doing!! That’s my man! So proud of you babe! And praise the Lord for bringing you this far! I know He will carry you through the rest of the way!"

