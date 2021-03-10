Counting On's Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar pay tribute to estranged son-in-law Jill and Derick Dillard quit TLC show Counting On in 2017

Counting On patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and wife Michelle have wished their son-in-law a happy birthday despite an ongoing estrangement.

The pair took to social media to share their daughter Jill's Instagram post, adding the caption: "Happy birthday Derick! We love you!"

Mom of two Jill had shared a sweet snap of her husband, adding: "Happy Birthday Mi Amor @derickdillard. You da bomb! So thankful for your steadfast, courageous, easygoing approach to life! Thanks for continuing to point me back to Jesus!"

Jim Bob and wife Michelle wished their son-in-law a happy birthday

She continued: "Oh, and thanks for listening well, [sic] attuning to me, bringing me coffee in bed every morning, fathering our kiddos, keeping me laughing, finding all the good YouTube vids, calming my crazy & letting me pop all the pimples & peel all the sunburns lol.

"You’re my knight in shining armor and I’m so grateful to God that we get to do life together! I’m proud of all your hard work and look forward to what God has in store!"

But the families have been estranged since Derick accused Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

Jill and Derick wed in 2014

JIll, 29, is the fourth child and the second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle.

They first appeared on the family's TLC series before they quit in 2017.

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection are not allowed until a couple's wedding day, and all couples must have chaperones present on their dates.

Jim Bob and Michelle have 19 children

However, Jill and Derick have stopped following many of the family's strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Israel, five, and Samuel, three.

