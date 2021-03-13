Counting On star Joy Anna Duggar celebrates exciting milestone with adorable video of baby daughter The 23-year-old welcomed Evelyn Mae in August 2020

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared an adorable video of her six-month-old daughter crawling.

The 23-year-old welcomed Evelyn Mae in August 2020, and has shared sweet footage of the baby visiting her father at work.

Joy-Anna is married to Austin Forsyth, and he works on buying and flipping houses. The father-of-two was fitting blinds into a property in Arkansas when Joy and Evy visited.

WATCH: Joy-Anna Duggar childhood

"Came to visit papa at work today," Joy could be heard narrating on the video, "we're at one of his houses and Evy is crawling all over the place."

Joy-Anna is the fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and the ninth of 19 children. She first appeared on TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and now stars in Counting On, which follows the eldest children as they embark on their own families.

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018.

Evy is now crawling

In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

Joy delivered their baby girl and they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise. Their third child, Evelyn Mae, was born in August 2020.

But the mom has been praised by fans for speaking out honestly about motherhood. She recently revealed to fans how she felt she had "messed up more times than I can count."

Joy and Austin are parents to two children

"Learning patience in parenting isn’t easy for me... honestly, I thought I was a pretty patient person until I had kids!" she shared on Instagram.

"Thinking about how my words and actions effect my kids life has opened my eyes and sometimes broke my heart (sic.) I can either respond in patience and love or in anger and frustration."

