Counting On star Jed Duggar 'engaged to be married' after secret courtship Pictures of the 22-year-old proposing to Katey Nakatsu have appeared online

Counting On star Jed Duggar is reportedly engaged to be married.

Pictures of the 22-year-old appearing to propose to Katey Nakatsu appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball, with fans speculating that the pair began courting in early 2020 before a Christmas engagement.

Jed, 22, ran for office in November 2020 and has not publicly spoken about a courtship.

He is the fifth son for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and is twin brothers with Jeremiah.

Fans shared pictures of the proposal

Eagle-eyed fans had previously wondered if Jed was courting, after he was teased by older sister Jessa Seewald over "a darling" in one of her YouTube videos.

Katey's name was also spotted on a pumpkin over Halloween season.

Pictures of the alleged proposal were shared on Reddit, after reportedly being discovered on the Zola Registry.

It is thought the pair will wed on 3 April 2021, with guests being invited over Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jed is twin brothers with Jeremiah

Katey, 22, graduated high school in 2016 and her family blog reveals she was planning to "seek opportunities to minister to and serve others during her single years."

In 2018, she was working in Florida serving in a prison ministry.

The proposal comes weeks after Jed's younger brother Justin wed.

The 18-year-old reality TV star wed fiancee of three months Claire Spivey in a Texas ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The teenage couple shared their happy news with a gorgeous wedding shot of the two cuddled into each other.

Jed, a registered Republican, ran for office in November 2020 but lost

2.26.21," Justin and Claire both captioned their posts.

Claire, 19, wore a white, short-sleeved wedding dress with cap-sleeve detailing, and styled her hair in a side braid.

Justin — the 14th child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — wore a navy suit with a grey tie.

Justin, 18, recently wed

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting; they now star in spin-off show Counting On.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

