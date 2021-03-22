Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children Jill has shared that TV is allowed in her home

Jill Duggar has revealed that she allows her two young sons to watch TV and won't "get too hung up" on how many hours they watch.

In contrast to the way Jill was bought up by her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill has shared that TV is allowed in her home.

The mom-of-two lives with her husband Derick Dillard and sons Israel. five, and three-year-old Samuel.

Jill is mom to two sons

"We try to limit any in some days to, like, zero screen time, especially if the weather is really nice," Jill told Us Weekly.

"But there are times where it might be more than two hours a day, but I can justify it in my head if I’m like, ‘Well, the last two days they didn’t have any screen time.’

"It’s not good, but I’m not going to get too hung up on just the nitty gritty and lose my mind because they had four hours of screen time today."

She married Derick in 2014

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. No TV or internet was allowed in their Arkansas home, and kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection are not allowed until a couple's wedding day.

However, Jill and Derick have stopped following many of the family's strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

But they admitted they still limit the amount of PDA their children see, with Derick sharing that they believe it's "healthy depending on what the affection is."

In recent years she has become estranged from her family

Jill and Derick have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

He alleged that the family were told it was a "volunteer ministry" and no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

Jill, 29, is the fourth child and the second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle.

