Joy-Anna Duggar's picture of baby girl has her family all saying the same thing

Joy-Anna Duggar has shared an adorable picture of her "babydoll" Evelyn Mae which left family and friends all saying the same thing.

Evy Mae was born in August 2020, and Joy shared the cute snap of her little girl playing with her own baby doll and eating a biscuit.

The seven-month-old wore a cute mustard-colored onesie and had a nude-colored bow in her hair.

Evelyn Mae is seven-months-old

"My babydoll playing with her babydoll," Joy captioned the post and best pal Carlin Bates was quick to comment with heart emojis.

But followers couldn't get over how "sweet" the pictures were, with sister-in-law Anna Duggar writing: "Does it get any sweeter than this?"

Brother John David and his wife Abbie added: "Such a sweetie."

Joy-Anna is married to Austin Forsyth, who works on buying and flipping houses.

Joy-Anna is mom to two

The fifth daughter born to Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, Joy is the ninth of 19 children. She first appeared on TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and now stars in Counting On, which follows the eldest children as they embark on their own families.

Joy-Anna married Austin in 2017 at the age of 19, and they welcomed their son Gideon nine months later in 2018. In 2019 the pair revealed the heartbreaking news they had suffered a miscarriage when doctors could not find a heartbeat at the 20-week scan.

Joy delivered their baby girl and they named their stillborn daughter Annabell Elise.

Fans have praised her for her honesty when it comes to motherhood

But the mom has been praised by fans for speaking out honestly about motherhood. She recently revealed to fans how she felt she had "messed up more times than I can count."

"Learning patience in parenting isn’t easy for me... honestly, I thought I was a pretty patient person until I had kids!" she shared on Instagram.

"Thinking about how my words and actions effect my kids life has opened my eyes and sometimes broke my heart (sic.) I can either respond in patience and love or in anger and frustration."

