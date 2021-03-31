Britney Spears reveals she felt 'embarrassed' by documentary of her life – 'I cried for two weeks' Fans of the stars have comforted her after making the admission

Britney Spears has finally addressed the documentary about her life, titled Framing Britney, that aired earlier this year, revealing she felt "embarrassed by the light they put me in" and that she "cried for two weeks".

The 39-year-old singer opened up about the documentary on Tuesday, alongside a video showing her dancing to Aerosmith's Crazy.

She wrote: "My life has always been very speculated… watched ... and judged really my whole life!!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!!

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!" she said alongside the one-minute video of herself.

Britney revealed to fans how she felt after the documentary aired

Addressing the documentary, which had an incredible reaction around the world, she said: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

Friends and fans of the star were quick to reassure her, with one commenting: "Don't be embarrassed. You're human and you are so loved!!!" Choreographer Brian Friedman added: "Love you and these words. Keep doing you. Keep pushing forward."

Others, however, doubted that the caption had been written by her, including Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause, who wrote: "Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time? I want to believe you it’s you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!"