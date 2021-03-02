Britney Spears makes rare comments about sons in new photo - 'I must have done something right' The singer shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears delighted fans on Monday as she shared photos of her two sons, which she described as "gentlemen" and "kind".

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two posted a picture showing her in the middle of her two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. The trio can be seen in a field of hay, with both boys wearing masks, disguising their faces.

"It's so crazy how time flies... My boys are so big now!!!! I know… I know… it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast!!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees... GEEZ !!!!

"I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

Explaining why she rarely shares pictures of her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, she added: "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it... But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what... They're finally letting me post it!! Now I don't feel left out anymore and I'm gonna go celebrate... Oh [expletive] I guess cool moms don't do that... Ok I'll just read a book instead!!!!"

Britney posing with her two sons, Sean and Jayden

The rare comments went down a treat with her 28 million followers, who described her as "the coolest mum" and "mother of the year".

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented: "Lioness with her cubs," whilst a fan added: "So happy to see you with your babies."

A third follower remarked: "This makes me happy! We know these 2 are your life. You’re an amazing loving mother."