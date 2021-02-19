Netflix is making a Britney Spears documentary – but fans are not happy The streaming giant's project will focus on the issues surrounding the singer's conservatorship

Netflix is set to make its own documentary on global superstar Britney Spears, hot off the back of the New York Times' investigative programme which aired in the States and the UK this month.

MORE: Viewers 'heartbroken' watching Framing Britney Spears as documentary finally lands in UK

Bloomberg reports that filmmaker Erin Lee Carr will be creating and directing the project that will, similar the NYT's Framing Britney Spears, focus on the issues surrounding the superstar's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement that has arisen as a result of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears - official trailer

But it seems that while many have been engrossed by the recent documentary that landed on Hulu, other fans are expressing their growing concern that the programmes are removing focus from the issue at hand.

Taking to social media, one person wrote in response to the news: "I think this last one was enough? It brought the conversation to the mainstream and that's what matters. Change is happening. Anything after that is just milking it."

Another questioned: "So... does Britney make any money from these or?", while a third said: "Why not wait until she decides to speak, everyone is profiting off this conservatorship besides her. It's quite sad."

MORE: 53 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: Will there be a series two of Netflix's Crime Scene?

MORE: Ozark: Everything we know about series four so far

Framing Britney Spears recently aired on Hulu and Sky

However, other Britney fans were more on board with the idea in the hope that Netflix's large audience will give the message more prominence.

A fan tweeted: "Spreading awareness is sooo important! There is so much more to this story. People need to know. We've been screaming for years and no one would listen. Letting People know is actually really important now ... there so much [left] unsaid!"

Another echoed this thought, writing: "More attention to Free Britney the better, and Netflix has a huge platform so I am happy about it."

MORE: Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears after documentary backlash

Justin Timberlake recently apologised for his behaviour after their highly-publicised split

Framing Britney Spears has sparked great conversation about not only the singer's treatment from various media outlets and her family under the conservatorship, but about how the music industry treats women in general.

The documentary also detailed aspects of her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake's behaviour in the aftermath of their highly-publicised breakup. The singer has since apologised for his actions via a lengthy social media post, in which he admitted that the industry is "flawed" and that he was "deeply sorry" for how he handled their split.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.