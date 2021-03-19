Britney Spears has the most unreal voice in throwback clip The singer amazed her fans with the video

Britney Spears has wowed her fans after she shared a throwback clip of her giving a sensational performance.

The Toxic singer said the clip came from one of her first trips alone as she ascended to become a global megastar.

"Geez…" the pop star wrote. "My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!!!! She said 'You never sing anymore … you need to again!!!!'

WATCH: Britney Spears wows fans with throwback performance

"I've never actually watched this performance … it's definitely from a while ago!!!! It's from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I remember saying 'Wow Singapore'!!!!"

Britney's voice was insane as she effortlessly sang You Got It All from her second album.

Fans fell in love with the singer all over again, as they lavished her with compliments. "I've loved your voice since day 1! So much emotion and soul," wrote one.

Fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson added: "You can sing! Anyone that really loves you would never try and silence your voice on ANY level! That includes your family! Remember that!"

Britney sang You Got It All

A different fan wrote: "An actual real life angel wtf," while another said: "I LOVE this pocket show! Your vocals were incredible!!!! Miss you my queen."

Another added: "Don't forget you are a POP ICON of our generation! Never forget Queen!!!"

In recent months, the …Baby One More Time singer has been the centre of the 'Free Britney' movement over a controversial conservatorship that she has been under for the past 13 years.

Earlier this week, the BBC announced they were releasing a new documentary on the matter. The one-off special will be presented by BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar.

The star has two sons

He will journey from Britney's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to Los Angeles, and delve into one of the most passionate fan bases in modern celebrity.

Along the way he attends a court hearing, finding himself in the midst of the ongoing battle between Britney's conservatorship team and the passionate fans behind the #FreeBritney movement.

He speaks to those fighting to free Britney and discovers what that means to them, and meets the people closest to Britney herself to learn more about the person behind the headlines.

Britney (w/t) will air on BBC Two later this spring.

