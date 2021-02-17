Viewers 'heartbroken' watching Framing Britney Spears as documentary finally lands in UK The programme is available to watch on Sky and NOWTV

After much anticipation, the New York Times' investigative documentary, Framing Britney Spears, finally landed in the UK on Tuesday night and, as expected, it was a tough watch for the pop star's fans.

The programme, which first gained attention after airing on Hulu in the States earlier this month, is now available for UK audiences on Sky and NOWTV, and many viewers were left "heartbroken" after watching.

Taking to social media to express their sadness, one viewer wrote: "I truly feel heartbroken for @britneyspears and the treatment she has received has been horrendous. This should never have happened but we all know why it did, all those fleecing her money."

WATCH: Framing Britney Spears is available to watch now

A second fan tweeted: "Watching #FramingBritneySpears and I am so angry and heartbroken for Britney, but also so unsurprised as this story feels as old as the hills."

A third echoed what they saw, writing: "Absolutely horrible and shocking. If this was normal on TV, what was going on behind the scenes?

"Where were all of the 'adults' to care for Britney when she really needing looking after? #FramingBritneySpears," while a fourth said: "I've just watched #FramingBritneySpears and I'm frankly in shock at how little I knew about what she is going through AND how very wrong it is. The media has a lot to answer for. So does her dad."

The documentary is available to watch in the UK now

The investigative programme looks closely at Britney's rise to fame from a young child to international stardom, following her debut record Hit Me... Baby One More Time in 1998.

Fast-forwarding through her long-standing career, it also delves deeper into the issue of her conservatorship placed upon her by her family and led predominantly by her father. This means her dad, Jamie Spears, holds control over much of Britney's life including her financial affairs.

The programme investigates the singer's conservatorship

After the documentary debuted in the US, it also saw Britney's former boyfriend Justin Timberlake receive backlash for his depiction of Britney in his music video for Cry Me a River, and the singer has since released an official apology.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the 40-year-old said he was "deeply sorry" for his behaviour following their split. Justin said in his statement: "The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way.

"As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

