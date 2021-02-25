Britney Spears's two sons tower over singer in rare family photo The star shares her boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has been pictured with her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in an incredibly rare family photo.

The image, which appeared on a fan site, shows the Toxic singer stood in a field with her boys either side of her. Britney, 39, can be seen smiling for the camera, wearing sunglasses and with her face mask pulled down under her chin.

Jayden and Sean, meanwhile, are both wearing their masks and are stood with their arms around their mum, with both boys already taller than the star.

WATCH: Britney Spears films inside her palatial home

Britney shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple were married from 2004 until 2006. He went on to marry former volleyball star Victoria Prince, and together they have welcomed two daughters. Britney, meanwhile, has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016.

In September, Britney shared a touching tribute to her children in honour of their birthdays; Jayden on the 12th and Sean on the 14th.

Britney with her sons and boyfriend Sam in 2017

She wrote: “My two lil men’s birthdays are this week!!!!!! You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me !!!!! I love you both to the moon and back….. and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more!!!!!"

While Britney rarely speaks about her sons, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, previously gave an insight into their tag-team parenting approach.

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken about Britney as a mother

"I probably am more of the tomboy and she's more of the girly girl, so it's funny that I got the two girls and she got the two boys," said Jamie Lynn, 29, who is a mother to daughters Ivey Joan, 2, and Maddie Briann, 12.

"She gets to spoil my girls and I get to be hard on her boys, and so that's just kind of fun to switch roles a little bit as girl mom [and] boy mom," Jamie Lynn told Access.

