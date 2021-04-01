Katya Jones bins wedding decorations after finding her 'prince' The Strictly star appeared to be having a spring clean

Katya Jones appears to have found her "prince" after chucking her wedding decorations in the bin on Wednesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a telling photo on her Instagram Stories, posting a snap of a huge rubbish skip with mountains of boxes and debris inside.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Skip + my wedding decorations = ???" Katya split from her husband of seven years, Neil Jones, back in 2019, but the couple have not confirmed whether they have officially divorced yet.

It seems the professional dancer has finally moved on though as she shared a loving photo with her "handsome" new companion shortly after her spring cleaning.

However, it is not a new man that has made Katya so happy, but a horse!

Katya dumped her wedding decorations in a skip

Posting several photos of herself with the beautiful animal, Katya wrote: "I met my Prince! He was so handsome, gentle and well-groomed!

"He instantly swept me off my feet and offered me his firm shoulders to lean on! He really listened to me, let me take the lead, but kept me going when I needed it."

She added: "Sadly, we had to part, but what a wonderful ride it was! Thank you my friend @sashalatoya89 for taking me out on this sunny day!! And yes, his actual name is Prince."

Katya gushed over her 'handsome' horse on Instagram

Neil and Katya announced their separation on Instagram in August 2019.

Katya later revealed that the couple decided to call time on their relationship because they both came to the conclusion that the "romantic side had gone", and they were better as friends.

Katya and Neil split in 2019

Sharing the same statement on their respective accounts, Katya and Neil said: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters, you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.

"After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

