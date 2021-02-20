Katya Jones took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she had baked her fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec a mind-bogglingly impressive cake for his birthday, even telling her social media followers that she had made him his own cake stand by upcycling an old alcohol bottle!

Showing off her impressive creation on social media, Katya explained: "I'm still in my pyjamas because all day I've been busy with something. I was making a cake for Aljaz. See I've got gold leaf on my lip. I'm going to show you [pans camera to cake]. It's a chocolate and cherry cake. Basically a black forest with chocolate bark. And, listen to this, its coffee macaroons! And I've upcycled a Patron bottle and made this pretty cake stand. I know, it's pretty damn awesome."

Katya's cake

We certainly agree with you there, Katya!

Aljaz turned 31 on Friday, and Katya wasn't the only dancer to gush over the BBC favourite.

Aljaz's wife, Janette Manrara, dedicated a touching social media post to her other half, writing: "To my #SlovenianPrince... ups, downs, highs, lows, good times, bad times, normality, and now even a pandemic... YOU are my rock in life; my everything forever and always!

Aljaz and Janette

"Today you deserve to be celebrated for the beautiful soul that you are. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUČKO!!!!! I love you to the moon and back!"

It's been an amazing few months for Aljaz and Janette, who have been married since 2017, with the couple recently confirming they are to star in a streamed performance of their brand new dance spectacular, Remembering the Oscars, for a limited three-week season starting on 27 March.

