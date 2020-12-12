Strictly's Katya Jones drops huge hint that she and Neil have divorced The Strictly Come Dancing pro's announced their split in August 2019

Katya Jones and her estranged husband Neil Jones shocked their fans when they announced in August 2019 that their seven-year marriage was over.

And despite Neil claiming only last month that they have not divorced yet, Katya dropped a huge hint this week that their marriage has been officially dissolved.

Discussing her infamous kiss with former Strictly partner Seann Walsh back in 2018, Katya referred to Neil as her "ex-husband" while admitting the former couple have "never been so close".

Describing the kissing incident as "mental", Katya told The Sun: "It was mental, and it took time to get over it but the way I came out of it, I am happy, and my ex-husband Neil and I have never been so close. Which I think says it all."

She added: "I think the fact we are best friends right now just shows the way we’ve dealt with things."

Katya also admitted that the couple decided to call time on their relationship because they both came to the conclusion that the "romantic side had gone", and they were better as friends.

Katya and Neil announced their separation last year

While Katya is believed to be single, Neil has since found love with fellow dancer Luisa Eusse, and recently opened up to HELLO! about their relationship.

"We need to take it back to the beginning where we can start to get to know each other and actually go on dates when lockdown allows. That is something we haven't been able to do," Neil, 38, told us.

Last month, the couple had a real heart-to-heart over some of the negative newspaper stories that had surfaced, including reports Luisa had a one-night stand while living with Neil.

Neil and Luisa are living apart again to rekindle their romance

"We've sat down and talked and we've both been really honest with each other and I feel we've turned a corner," he added.

"But I can't stand here and say everything is perfect even now. Luisa is a free spirit and loves life and it's not easy to be in the public eye, but she accepts she has made mistakes that could also have an impact on my life."

Despite their rollercoaster ride, Neil told us: "I love being with Luisa and we see a life together. Our relationship is real and she makes me happy. She puts a smile on my face every day."

