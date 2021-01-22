Strictly star Katya Jones' new photo is sure to shock fans The Strictly star took to Instagram

You might want to brace yourselves, because Katya Jones' latest photo is sure to drop jaws.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she still has her Christmas tree up! Can you believe it?

"OK guys, no judgement," Katya could be heard saying as she covered the camera with her finger.

As the professional dancer removed her hand, her sparkly Christmas tree could be seen.

Katya made the reveal on Instagram

"She's so beautiful. I don’t want to get rid of her, am I mad?" asked the star.

The 31-year-old loves to keep her social media followers updated with her antics, and earlier in January even opened up about her love life, revealing that she is single at the moment.

Blaming the pandemic for making dating near impossible right now, Katya shared a gorgeous selfie with the caption: "I'm sorry, but how can anyone single find somebody during these times?"

Katya is single at the moment

She added: "It's been almost a year! Three lockdowns when we aren’t allowed to go outside, bars and restaurants aren’t open. And when we do go anywhere, we have to wear masks!"

Katya even shared her ingenious mask design idea, writing: "I mean, I might have to get a mask saying: 'I have an amazing personality'. Really."

She also made it clear that she was not a fan of dating apps, which are what most people looking for love during the coronavirus pandemic have had to rely on.

"Dating apps not for me. I'm an old romantic. I need human interaction," Katya explained.

"What do my fellow singlers do?" she queried, adding: "Go on then, hit me up with your best chat lines."

We can imagine that Katya's inbox was jam-packed that evening!

