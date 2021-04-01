Ricky Martin impresses fans with bold new leg tattoo The star is a dedicated LGBTQ+ activist

Ricky Martin has been praised for his LGBTQ+ activism as he unveiled a bold new leg tattoo.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer is openly gay and lives with his husband, Syrian painter Jwan Yosef, and Ricky's four children.

Ricky has two children with Jwan, Lucia and Renn, and he also shares twins Matteo and Valentino, who were born through gestational surrogacy, with ex-wife Rebecca de Alba.

In an Instagram post, Ricky showcased the impressive tattoo, a solid black tribal print, which stretched from the bottom of his knee all the way down to his toes.

In his caption, Ricky praised tattooist R O X X for the new ink, as he wrote: "@roxx, your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!"

But the star also got his own praise from the tattooist, who in a separate post wrote: "For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation… you are pure gold."

The Ricky Martin Foundation is a wide-reaching humanitarian project set up by the singer, which has campaigns to end people trafficking and provide education to children affected by the 2020 Puerto Rico earthquakes.

The She Bangs singer's new ink seriously impressed fans, as one wrote: "What the… WOW!"

The singer's new ink seriously impressed fans

Another wrote: "That is sickkkkkkkk," which was a sentiment echoed by many others in the comments section.

A different fan praised both the singer and the tattoo artist, as they said: "The type of fire that happens when two legends work together. I N C R E D I B L E."

During lockdown, the King of Latin Pop has been showing off various rooms in his impressive Puerto Rico house, but it was his steamy shower shot that really got fans talking.

The singer was sat in his lavish shower, which had a built-in shower seat, and was bizarrely wearing a backwards cap while showering.

The singer is a dedicated LGBTQ+ actvist

Referencing the popular children's song, Ricky captioned his post: "Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes…"

Noting the lyrics Ricky had used, another parent joked: "Haha! Spoken like a true papa to young children! I often can't even get the melodies out of my head while trying to sleep!"

One fan picked up on Ricky's odd clothing choice, asking: "Hat in the shower?" while another wondered if the shower was perhaps more glamourous than first thought, suggesting it was a home sauna.

Another fan who picked up on the cap joked: "Love that cap on your head, but still love head, shoulders, knees and toes."

