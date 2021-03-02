Ricky Martin showcases impressive shower as he posts risqué shot The star's husband took the steamy photo

Ricky Martin has showcased his home's impressive shower, as he posted a steamy shot of himself using it.

The King of Latin Pop shared the picture, which was taken by his husband Jwan Yosef, and it's clear that the singer has a lavish shower as it even featured a built-in shower seat!

And although Ricky was inside of the shower, the She Bangs singer still decided to rock a cap.

Referencing the popular children's song, Ricky captioned his post: "Head, shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes…"

"Perfect caption," joked one of his many fans who commented on the picture, while another continued the song, writing: "KNEES & TOOOEESS!"

Noting the lyrics Ricky had used, another parent joked: "Haha! Spoken like a true papa to young children! I often can't even get the melodies out of my head while trying to sleep!"

Ricky's shower even had a built-in shower seat!

Many other fans amazed by the shot commented with fire and heart-eye face emojis.

"This is why you are still my favorite singer since 1995," said one fan, while another referenced the singer's husband, saying: "Lucky @jwanyosef" with a laughing face emoji.

One fan picked up on Ricky's clothing choice, asking: "Hat in the shower?" while another wondered if the shower was perhaps more glamourous, suggesting it was a home sauna.

Another fan who picked up on the choice of headgear joked: "Love that cap on your head, but still love head, shoulders, knees and toes."

The singer showed off his new look at the end of January

The steamy shot obscured a lot, including Ricky's new blonde beard, which he debuted at the end of January.

When the María singer first showed off his new look, he joked: "When bored, bleach."

Fans were blown away with the change of appearance, with model Max Emerson joking that the singer looked like "Santa" while musician Gavriel Rafael calling him a "trendsetter."

One fan joked about the caption, saying: "How can u be bored with 4 kids, lol?"

In later pictures, fans continued to compliment the bold change in appearance, with one saying: "I'm loving that platinum blond look."

