Ricky Martin shares glimpse inside his living room at beautiful Puerto Rico home The Livin' La Vida Loca singer was also sporting his new blonde beard

Ricky Martin, the king of Latin pop, has shared a glimpse inside his living room, and it flows perfectly into his kitchen.

The María singer was relaxing in his Puerto Rico home, that he shares with husband Jwan Yosef and their two children, daughter Lucía and son Renn.

Ricky also has twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, who were born via gestational surrogacy in 2008, from his previous relationship with Mexican television presenter Rebecca de Alba.

WATCH: Ricky has another home right on the Malibu seafront

In the first picture, Ricky was seen pointing at the camera, obscuring much of the room behind him, while sitting on a stylish leather sofa.

In the second picture, where he's lowered his arm, fans could get a glimpse of a white throw on the arm of the sofa, and a peek into his kitchen that features a brown colour scheme.

The singer was wearing a fashionable open-knit jumper

The American Crime Story actor's kitchen consisted of a brown fridge, matching the overhead cupboards.

The singer was also managing to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic, as a bottle of hand soap could be seen next to his stylish sink.

Ricky was relaxing on his sofa in a white open-knit jumper that had a rainbow pattern running across the middle, and some blue jeans.

The star has opted for a brown colour scheme

The singer was also sporting a modest necklace and his new blonde beard, which made its debut at the end of last month.

When Ricky first showed off the new look, he joked: "When bored, bleach."

Fans have loved Ricky's new look

Fans were blown away with the change of appearance, with model Max Emerson joking that the singer looked like "Santa" and musician Gavriel Rafael calling him a "trendsetter."

One fan joked about the caption he used, jesting: "How can u be bored w 4 kids, lol?"

In later pictures, fans continued to compliment the bold change, with one writing: "I'm loving that platinum blond look."

