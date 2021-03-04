Ricky Martin shows off living room – and it's a plant-filled paradise The star has been spending time in his Puerto Rico home

Ricky Martin has been sharing lots of photos of his sensational Puerto Rico home, and his latest video showed off an incredible living room.

Sitting on his couch in a white bathing robe while eating a sandwich, fans could see a small part of the star's home.

Behind Ricky were a whole host of large succulent house plants, which entirely filled the corner and much of the surrounding room.

WATCH: Ricky Martin's living room is a plant-filled paradise

The tropical plants clearly needed a little heat to thrive, as a black space heater was located near them.

Fans could also see into what resembled a small hallway to a garden, with some beautiful windows that took up the entire wall space.

The King of Latin Pop continued to sport his new blonde beard, which made its debut on his social media channels at the end of January.

When the singer first showed off the darling new look, he joked: "When bored, bleach."

The singer is staying in his sensational Puerto Rico home

Fans were blown away with the bold change of appearance, with model Max Emerson joking that the singer looked like "Santa" while musician Gavriel Rafael called him a "trendsetter."

One fan joked about the caption, writing: "How can u be bored with 4 kids, lol?"

Absent from Ricky's latest post was his husband, Jwan Yosef, and any of the singer's four children.

Fans loved Ricky's bold change in appearance

Ricky married Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan in 2018, after the couple became engaged in 2016. They share two children together, daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef and son Renn Martin-Yosef.

Ricky also has twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, who were born via gestational surrogacy in 2008, from his previous relationship with Mexican television presenter Rebecca de Alba.

Speaking about his marriage, Ricky told E! News: "I'm a husband. I'm a husband, but we are doing a heavy party in a couple of months.

"We've exchanged vows and we swear everything and we signed all the papers we needed to sign. Prenups and everything."

