Ricky Martin shares first ever photo of his baby daughter Lucia How cute!

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef became parents to baby daughter Lucia in December, and seven months later, her doting parents have shared the first-ever photo of their little girl. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Ricky posted a gorgeous picture of Lucia sitting on his lap, dressed in a flower-print top with red-striped baby bloomers and an adorable blue bow in her hair. He captioned the snapshot: "La luz de mis ojos," translating to "the light of my eyes." Many of Ricky's fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous image, with one writing: "She is a beauty," while another wrote: "She is such a beauty! Those cheeks!" A third added: "So precious!"

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's daughter Lucia has been seen for the first time

Jwan also shared the same photo on his Instagram account, and wrote: "Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is." Until now, Ricky and Jwan have only shared candid photos of Lucia that haven't fully revealed her face. The doting parents announced Lucia's arrival on New Year's Eve, and shared a gorgeous photo of her tiny hands wrapped around theirs. In the caption, they wrote: "We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia."

The couple previously only shared candid snapshots of their daughter

As well as Lucia, Ricky and Jwan are also parents to 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, who Ricky welcomed via a surrogate in 2008. “I’m so happy! Everything they do, from smiling to crying, feels like a blessing,” Ricky said when introducing the boys to the world in People. “Being a father is amazing. This has been the most spiritual moment in my life. I have to be honest, I’m completely exhausted. But I’ve never been happier. Whether they smile or cry, it’s all magical.”

Ricky and Jwan confirmed that they had tied the knot in 2018, two years after Ricky proposed to his boyfriend. The singer revealed to Ellen DeGeneres at the time, "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you.' And he was like, 'What is the question?' [I said] ‘Would you marry me?'"

