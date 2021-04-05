Christina Anstead makes surprising decision after split from husband Ant Christina is selling $6 million home after split from Ant

Christina Anstead is moving on, putting the Newport Beach home she shared with estranged husband Ant on the market.

People magazine has confirmed that the 4,804-square-foot home has been listed for $6 million.

The property has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bedrooms, and Christina designed the entire interior. It is on the market with Troy Howard of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties.

The Flip: or Flop star has previously described the home as a"bohemian modern farmhouse."

It comes with 20-foot ceilings, and herringbone and wide-plank wood floors throughout.

The kitchen features a marble island with breakfast bar seating and a walk-in pantry, while outside has a turf lawn, swimming pool, Baja step, and waterslide.

Pictures of the home show that Christina and Ant had also given their abode incredibly personal touches, including lyrics from Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love - their wedding song - used as a mural on the wall in their bedroom.

Christina was married at the home in 2018

The former couple were married at the home in December 2018, surprising family and friends who arrived thinking they were going to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

The pair wed with their children watching; Christina is mom to Taylor and Braydon, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two children in England from a previous marriage.

In 2019 they welcomed their son, Hudson.

It is on the market for $6 million

The pair announced their separation in September, just under two years after their secret wedding.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," shared Christina.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate our future."

