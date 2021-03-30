Exclusive: Ant Anstead makes heartfelt revelation about being separated from his children The star shares his youngest son with ex-wife Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead

Ant Anstead is a devoted dad-of-three, so when the COVID-19 pandemic separated him from two of his children, it was - not surprisingly - incredibly tough for him.

The star shares his youngest son, Hudson, one, with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, and lives in Los Angeles. But his son and daughter, Amelie, 17, and, Archie, 13, from his first marriage, still reside in his home country of England.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the TV presenter opened up about family life, his relationships and his exciting plans for the future.

The Wheeler Dealers' star has a successful career in California and a new show coming out with Formula One star Jenson Button.

Ant shares his youngest son, Hudson, with ex-wife Christina Anstead (now Haack)

But like millions of others, Ant found himself unable to travel back and forth to see his loved ones due to the global pandemic - and that includes two very important people.

When asked what he missed most about living in the UK, he told HELLO!: "Strangely I feel really at home here and while I miss a really great curry and football, the biggest impact is my kids.

He continued: "Neither of them have US status and as soon as COVID hit, the borders closed to Europe and they were effectively trapped there. I miss them terribly!

"But we make do and consider how lucky we are with FaceTime and we have a text group called "Best Friends" which is littered with daily contact. Between us, we choose to focus on the good we have in our world, and we know when we eventually see each other it’s going to be magical."

Ant separated from Christina in 2020

Ant insists that despite the heartache of not being able to physically be in touch, his relationship with his two oldest children is stronger than ever.

"Technology is so good now," he said. "The whole world has adjusted to the use of a virtual office and so have we. It’s amazing to see how COVID has actually brought many families together. And while we are not physically together, thanks to technology, we feel that we are.

"We have such a close bond and friendship and if that’s the basis of any relationship, the miles apart don’t actually matter. You simply pick up exactly where you left off. Our bond is way stronger, it is unbreakable!"

Ant has an exciting new project in the works with Jenson Button

Ant went through a tough breakup last year when his marriage of less than two years to Christina crumbled. But he is focused on his children and his exciting new show and determined to move forward.

His project with Jenson and car designer, Mark Stubbs, will see him relaunch the Radford - a car company loved by celebrities from the Beatles to Steve McQueen.

Ant said: "The show will capture us reviving this iconic brand, building some important cars, touching on our past as we navigate our future, as well as covering the life of three Brits here in California and all that it brings. This is not only an insight into the production of a brand new car, but it’s also an all-access peek into the lives of those at the wheel."

