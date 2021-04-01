Christina Anstead debuts sensational hair transformation with before-and-after video The Flip or Flop star is known for her super-long locks

Christina Anstead gave fans an in-depth look at her beauty regime on Thursday and in the process revealed her amazing hair makeover.

The Christina on the Coast star posted a video on Instagram of herself having extensions and shared before and after pictures too.

Christina told fans she’d found a new way to get long luscious hair and decided to switch up her hair routine.

WATCH: Christina Anstead shares the secret to her long luscious hair

She captioned the video: "I definitely have an obsession with long thick hair! After years of wearing tape ins I tired [sic] the newest method of hair extension. Invisible bead hand tied extensions .... and I am IN LOVE!

"They are extremely comfortable and I can wear my hair any way I like and you can't see them! My go to salon for color and extensions is @L33hairartistry and it’s Tarek’s sister (@elmoussa_angel ) Salon @Latitude_Loft."

Christina achieves her thick hair look with the help of extensions

Christina was referring to her former sister-in-law and ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa's sister.

The mum-of-three looked amazing as she flicked her long blonde tresses and smiled for the camera.

Her fans loved her look, but many corrected Christina, pointing out the tie-in hair extensions aren't new to hairdressing, just to Christina's hair.

Fans loved her braided look

The Flip or Flop star whipped fans into a frenzy with another hairstyle recently, when she rocked a boho braid for a day at the beach with friends.

She posted photos on Instagram and her followers showered her simple beach look with an abundance of praise.

