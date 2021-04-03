Christina Anstead's ex Ant shares Instagram snap that gets fans talking Ant had fans talking on Saturday

Christina Anstead's ex Ant had fans talking on Saturday after he posted a picture of himself playing soccer.

The British star shared a snap of himself on the pitch, writing: "I needed that! First game of football in a VERY long time!!"

He added that his team won 4-3 and he "bagged a hat trick" before adding: "Gosh I miss playing!!"

Fans were impressed with his picture

But it was his short shorts that got fans talking, with one commenting: "Those legs!"

Another joked: "Nice legs," as one fan suggested that his body was "not a dad bod."

Ant is a devoted dad-of-three but the COVID-19 pandemic sadly separated him from two of his children.

Ant has one son with ex-wife Christina and two older children in the UK

The star shares his youngest son, Hudson, one, with his ex-wife, Christina, and lives in Los Angeles.

But his son and daughter, Amelie, 17, and, Archie, 13, from his first marriage, still reside in his home country of England.

The Wheeler Dealers' star has a successful career in California and a new show coming out with Formula One star Jenson Button.

Ant has an exciting new project in the works with Jenson Button

He previously told HELLO! that soccer and a "really great curry" were two things he missed from the UK but the "biggest impact" living across the pond was not seeing his kids regularly.

"Neither of them have US status and as soon as COVID hit, the borders closed to Europe and they were effectively trapped there. I miss them terribly!" he said.

He split from Christina in 2020 after two years of marriage

"But we make do and consider how lucky we are with FaceTime and we have a text group called 'Best Friends' which is littered with daily contact.

"Between us, we choose to focus on the good we have in our world, and we know when we eventually see each other it’s going to be magical."

