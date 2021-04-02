Christina Anstead leaves fans wondering if she's moved home The California native may have gone country

Christina Anstead has always been a California girl, but her latest post has fans wondering if she's moved away from the sunny state.

MORE: Christina Anstead stuns in ethereal beach selfie alongside heartfelt message

In a snap with her daughter, Christina posed inside a dirt buggy, with the location tagged as Nashville, Tennessee, and emphasising their location, the Christina on the Coast star wrote: "Country girls."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Antead's eldest children show off their dance moves

Due to the location, Christina's post had some fans convinced that she'd made a move to the southern state.

One said: "Giving up the Cali life for Nashville? Good for you and the family!!!!!!" And another quickly added: "Looks like fun!! Country life is great!"

A different hopeful fan wrote: "Am I late to the party, or did I miss a step somewhere?? @christinahaack… are you like living here in Nashville and in Ca??? I know we'd love to have you here!! You're awesome."

But some commenters were more focused elsewhere in the photo, as one praised the star's set of wheels, writing: "Just went on a Polaris ride with the family tonight. S. FL and 65 degrees out. SO beautiful out!"

Some fans thought the star had moved to Nashville

Someone else praised the star's beauty, as they said: "So So So So Cute Christina," and another added: "You're so gorg."

MORE: Christina Anstead's flirty exchange with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa is hilarious

MORE: Christina Anstead's fans can't believe their eyes with her latest snap

Many others simply posted heart or flame emojis. Although Christina hasn't confirmed whether she has moved, her trip to Nashvilel is likely to be just a small vacation.

The Flip or Flop star recently wowed fans when she unveiled an epic hair transformation with an amazing before-and-after video.

The star has always been a California native

The star uploaded a clip of herself getting some hair extensions, as she switched up her usual hair routine.

She captioned the video: "I definitely have an obsession with long thick hair! After years of wearing tape ins I tired [sic] the newest method of hair extension. Invisible bead hand tied extensions .... and I am IN LOVE!

"They are extremely comfortable and I can wear my hair any way I like and you can't see them! My go to salon for color and extensions is @L33hairartistry and it's Tarek's sister (@elmoussa_angel ) Salon @Latitude_Loft."

Although fans were in love with her look, many did correct her in that tie-in hair extensions aren't new to hairdressing, although they were new to the star's hair.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.