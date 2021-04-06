Jill Duggar celebrates son's sixth birthday with adorable social media posts Israel has turned six and celebrated with his favourite foods

Jill Duggar's eldest son Israel has celebrated his sixth birthday with a special day filled with his favorite things.

The mom-of-two shared several stories on social media about her young son, calling him her "sweet boy."

Jill revealed he "had his favorite cereal for breakfast" and "heard his birthday announced on the radio".

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jill Duggar admits visiting her parents home is "not good for her mental health"

He also made "specific" requests for his birthday cake, which was a blue and white sponge cake with a fish design.

The former Counting On star also shared that Israel had "Taco Bell plans for later today and proudly wore his “birthday boy” ribbon to school!"

MORE: Jed Duggar, 22, marries Katey Nakatsu in crowded Arkansas ceremony

She praised the six-year-old for being "such a good big brother" adding: "We’ve seen him mature so much in the last year that it makes me wish time would just slow down a little!!"

Israel enjoyed his fave cereal for breakfast

"Happy birthday Israel!" commented Israel's aunt, Anna Duggar, while Jill's sister Jinger liked the post.

Jill and Derick wed in 2014 in front of hundreds of friends and family, and they are also parents to son Samuel.

But in recent years they have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children.

He even had a radio shoutout on the big day

He alleged that the family were told their time on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On was a "volunteer ministry" and that no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

Jill and Derick have also stopped following many of the family's various strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

Read more HELLO! US stories here