Jill Duggar marks special celebration with husband in adorable family photo Jill and Derick wed in 2014

Jill Duggar marked the anniversary of her engagement to husband Derick Dillard with an adorable family photo.

The former reality TV star shared a series of new pictures taken by a family friend, Monique Serra, and thanked Derick for being her "rock."

"My man. My greatest supporter and the one who constantly points me back to Jesus. My Rock. My favorite person ever! Love you babe!" she captioned the picture of the two arm in arm with Derick smiling down at his wife.

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

Jill shared this adorable picture of her and husband Derick

The Counting On star then added.: "Update: Oh, and happy engagement anniversary! My MIL just reminded me!"

Days prior, the mom-of-two had taken to Instagram Stories to share behind the scenes moments of the photoshoot, including Monique taking snaps of Jill's sons Israel, five, and three-year-old Samuel.

"Had a blast chilling and taking family photos with Monique Serra," shared Jill.

The shoot took place near their home in Arkansas in a wild field as the sun began to lower.

She previously shared behind the scenes moments

Jill and Derick wed in 2014 in front of hundreds of friends and family.

But in recent years they have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children.

MORE: Counting On star Jed Duggar 'engaged to be married' after secret courtship

MORE: Counting On star Joy Anna Duggar celebrates exciting milestone with adorable video of baby daughter

He alleged that the family were told their time on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On was a "volunteer ministry" and that no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Jill has two sons

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

Jill and Derick have also stopped following many of the family's various strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

Read more HELLO! US stories here