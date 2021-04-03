Jed Duggar, 22, marries Katey Nakatsu in crowded Arkansas ceremony Jed never confirmed his courtship

Jed Duggar has married Katey Nakatsu in a stunning outdoor ceremony in Arkansas.

The groom was joined by his twin brother Jeremiah at the altar as his best man, while Katey's sister acted as her maid of honor.

The bride stunned fans in a gorgeous white lace gown, with a tulle skirt and three-quarter length sleeves.

The pair shared their vows in front of family and friends

The ceremony was aired across YouTube for family and friends who were unable to attend, but it appeared that many of Jed's family were there, with his niece Felicity Vuolo acting as one of the flower girls.

The pair chose to have their first kiss off-camera after they recited their vows which included Katey reading from Proverbs 31 and sharing: "I will submit to your authority as you submit to Christ."

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle were in attendance, as were Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin.

Her father gave a speech before the wedding

The family of 31-year-old Jana Duggar's rumored boyfriend were also seen, with Jana's beau Stephen Wissman pictured on Friday night at a pre-wedding dinner.

Reddit sleuths picked him out of the crowd from an Instagram video shared by the bride's brother on Friday; he was sitting with Jim Bob.

The Duggar family have never confirmed Jed's courtship nor an engagement, but pictures of the Counting On star proposing to Katey appeared on fan page Without A Crystal Ball, with fans speculating that the pair began courting in early 2020 before a Christmas engagement.

The pair became engaged over Christmas

Her family then shared pictures of the engagement on their blog.

Eagle-eyed fans had previously wondered if Jed was courting, after he was teased by older sister Jessa Seewald over "a darling" in one of her YouTube videos.

Katey's name was also spotted on a pumpkin over Halloween season.

