Michelle and Barack Obama pay moving tribute to 'remarkable' Prince Philip

Barack Obama paid a moving tribute to the late Prince Philip following his tragic death aged 99 on Friday 9 April.

The former President of the United States took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post on behalf of himself and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Sharing a photo of the pair alongside Philip and the Queen during Obama's time in office, he reflected on his first meeting with Philip and gushed about his "grace and generosity".

He said: "When we first met His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had already been on the world stage for more than half a century — welcoming leaders like Churchill and Kennedy; Mandela and Gorbachev. As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect.

"We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable.

Barack Obama paid tribute to Prince Philip on Instagram

"Prince Philip in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor. It was our first introduction to the man behind the title, and in the years since, our admiration for him has only grown. We will miss him dearly."

Barack added: "At the Queen’s side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman.

"Yet he also found a way to lead without demanding the spotlight — serving in combat in World War II, commanding a frigate in the Royal Navy, and tirelessly touring the world to champion British industry and excellence. Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.

Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle

"As the world mourns his loss, we send our warmest wishes and deepest sympathies to the Queen, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and everyone who knew and loved this remarkable man."

Sharing the news of Philip's death with the world on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

