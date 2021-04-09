Prince Charles comforts Queen after sad death of Prince Philip Hello! understands that the Prince of Wales drove from Highgrove to visit his mother

Prince Charles comforted his mother, the Queen, this afternoon, following the news that her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99.

HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales drove from Highgrove to visit his mother, who is at Windsor Castle.

Charles is the Queen and Prince Philip's eldest son, and is next in line to the throne.

A statement was released on Friday 9 April confirming the sad news of Philip's death.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Clarence House also shared the black and white photo of Prince Philip on their social media accounts, alongside the statement.

Charles was Philip's eldest son

The Duke's funeral will not be a state funeral and the public will not be allowed to attend.

The late royal will lie in rest at Windsor Castle, in line with his wishes, before a ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

Prince William and his wife, The Duchess of Cambridge, paid tribute to their grandfather shortly after the sad news was made public.

William's brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also paid a touching tribute to the Duke on their Archewell website.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020

As is tradition, a sign was hung on the gates of Buckingham Palace, to announce the sad news of the Duke's passing.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it was only present for a short amount of time, to prevent crowds from gathering.

Well-wishers and royal fans however were quick to start leaving floral tributes to the much-loved family member.