Ricky Martin compared to a ‘sparkling diamond’ after latest post The singer lounged in his glamorous home

Ricky Martin has left his fans comparing him to a "sparkling diamond" after the King of Latin Pop lounged around his gorgeous home.

MORE: Ricky Martin shows off living room – and it's a plant-filled paradise

In the black-and-white shot, the Livin' La Vida Loca singer was biting his thumb as he lounged on a sofa with a large potted plant in the background.

The singer also dropped a hint that he was recording for his new EP, Play, which is due to be released later this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ricky Martin enjoys cold weather from beachfront home

Play is a sequel to his EP, Pausa which was released last year. Originally both of the EPs were meant to be one project, but they were split in two following the coronavirus pandemic and Ricky's personal experiences.

"#mentalgrind," Ricky wrote, as he added a headphones and planet emoji.

Fans fell in love with Ricky's ethereal post with one commenter comparing the She Bangs singer to a "sparkling diamond".

The singer dropped a small recording hint

Jessica Alba was also a huge fan of the post, as she wrote: "Hot dad vibes," and added a flame emoji.

MORE: Ricky Martin showcases impressive shower as he posts risqué shot

MORE: Ricky Martin shares glimpse inside his living room at beautiful Puerto Rico home

Another added: "I love how sensual you are," while a fourth said: "Perfection at its finest."

One eager fan was hopeful to hear his new music, as they said: "A hard working Ricky means new music, yes?!"

Ricky recently blew fans away as he unveiled a bold new tribal print tattoo that took up most of his leg.

RIcky has plenty of plants in his living room

The tattoo was created by San Francisco-based tattooist ROXX, who praised Ricky for his activism work. "For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation… you are pure gold."

The Ricky Martin Foundation is a wide-reaching humanitarian project set up by the singer, which has campaigns to end people trafficking and provide education to children affected by the 2020 Puerto Rico earthquakes.

The ink got fans talking, as one wrote: "That is sickkkkkkkk," while another added: "What the… WOW!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.