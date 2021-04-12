Jamie Oliver's birthday photo of daughter Daisy leaves fans shocked for this incredible reason The chef's daughter is identical to mum Jools

Jamie Oliver was one proud father on Saturday as he marked his daughter Daisy Boo's 18th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef shared a gorgeous black and white photo of his second eldest daughter as she blew out the candles on her impressive birthday cake.

Alongside the picture, Jamie wrote: "Happy 18th birthday to my second child Daisy xxxx Where has my little girl gone?? What a journey it's been! You're such an amazing kind bonkers young lady me and mum absolutely adore you... happy birthday babe xxx let's hope this summer is more normal & fun packed for everyone much love dad x x x x."

The number cake, featuring a "1" and an "8", received huge compliments from Jamie's followers, but most were left shocked at how much his teenage daughter looks like her mum Jools Oliver.

"Spitting image of her mum here… happy birthday," one wrote, whilst another follower added: "Wow, Jools' twin. Happy birthday."

A third remarked: "Thought it was Jools for a second!! Beautiful photo, happy birthday."

Daisy celebrated her birthday on Saturday

Many friends of Jamie wished Daisy a special day, including Matt Baker, Davina McCall, and of course, her proud mum Jools.

Sharing several pictures taken throughout her childhood, the mother-of-five wrote alongside them: "Our Little number 2 Happy happy Birthday. Now you are 18 x you have brought us so much happiness, laughter (constantly) so much fun and utter joy to our lives. Yes you can be bonkers but you know that, but you are a pretty special kid and above all this you are kind. Wishing you the happiest day with us and a few surprises of course Love you Daisyboo."

Jamie and Jools share five children together. They are also parents to daughters Poppy, 19, Petal Blossom, 12, son Buddy Bear, ten, and River Rocket, four.