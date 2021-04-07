Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous new photos of his kids – and they look so alike The TV chef has five kids with wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver certainly has some strong genes in his family. The TV chef posted some gorgeous new photos of three of his children on Tuesday – and they look so alike!

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jamie shared a sweet throwback to 2017 of him cradling youngest son River while eldest boy Buddy wrapped his arms around his dad's waist.

Another pic shows Buddy, River and daughter Petal perched against a giant tree, with all three beaming the same wide grin to the camera.

Captioning the precious photo, Jamie sweetly wrote: "Three musketeers."

A third image sees Jamie pose with Petal, with him jokily captioning the black and white snap: "I cornered her for a cuddle #teenagers!"

While Jamie may have called his youngest daughter a teenager, she only recently celebrated her twelfth birthday.

Jamie's youngest children look so alike

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, mum Jools shared a photo of Petal blowing out the candles on her rich chocolate cake, covered with buttercream icing and topped with lashings of chocolate sauce.

In a nod to her name, Petal's cake also featured pink and white flowers. "Night night Petal," Jools captioned the post, which showed her youngest son River cupping his sister's face at the dinner table.

Jamie's daughter Petal turned 12 in April

She didn't reveal whether Jamie was the mastermind behind the decadent culinary dish, but either way, it looked amazing.

"Awesome cake," wrote one follower, while another joked: "I was about to ask where did you buy your cake from and then I remembered you’re probably all pretty good cooks in your household!!!"

Jamie shared this sweet throwback on his Instagram Stories

Jamie also shared a sweet tribute to Petal on Instagram to mark her special day. Next to a collage of photos of his daughter smiling for the camera, the TV chef wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear Petal happy 12th birthday!! Woop woop love dad X x."

