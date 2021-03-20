Jamie Oliver shares beautiful loved-up photo with wife Jools - fans react The celebrity chef has been married for over 20 years

Jamie Oliver penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jools on Saturday as he shared a loved-up photo of the couple on Instagram.

The celebrity chef came over all romantic as he posed beside his wife of 20-years, with the pair looking happy and relaxed as they smiled for the camera.

Captioning the beautiful photo, Jamie penned: "Love this girl @joolsoliver she’s bonkers & cute but what the hell do I look like?.... A MAD Professer haha."

He added: "Nice sunset yesterday, feels like summer is not so far away. Big love have a great weekend [and] cook something delicious."

Fans were quick to gush over Jamie's impromptu declaration of love, with one commenting: "Amazing pic. Love you guys!"

A second wrote: "Gorgeous! The pair of you." A third added: "Jools is so beautiful. She smiles with her eyes."

Others bombarded the comment section of Jamie's post with hundreds of red heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Jamie shared this loved-up snap on Instagram

Jamie is no stranger to paying his wife compliments on social media. Back in January, he paid a special tribute to Jools alongside a beautiful black-and-white portrait.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-five thrilled his fans by sharing the stunning photo of his wife, who was seen sitting on an armchair looking towards a window.

In the caption, Jamie simply wrote: "Lovely light, lovely wife."

Jamie often pays tribute to his wife on social media

During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, Jamie was quizzed about his marriage to Jools.

He said: "You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into.

"I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate."

