Jamie Oliver sparks fan reaction after sharing gorgeous never-before-seen photo with his sons The celebrity chef shares five kids with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver looks every inch the doting father in a brand new picture, which he shared on Instagram on Monday evening.

The never-before-seen snap sees the celebrity chef cuddle up to both of his sons, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River, in their vegetable patch at their large country home.

Promoting his lockdown cooking series, Keep Cooking Family Favourites, the TV star remarked: "There are two delicious recipes on tonight's NEW ep of #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites.

"I've got a bit of a posh one for you, my prosciutto pork fillet I know you're going to love! And my easy prawn curry that is super quick to rustle up for the whole family to enjoy."

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, with one saying: "Love them!! So adorable." Another remarked: "Such gorgeous kids!!"

But it was River's chic, floral print outfit that got others talking. "Aww, three cuties! And River's got a bit of Little House on the Prairie vibe goin' on," a third post read, while another person said: "I love River’s outfit! He's so cute."

Jamie and his wife Jools share five children together; they are also parents to daughters Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, and Petal Blossom, 11. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. They tied the knot in June 2000.

The family are no doubt relishing this time together as the UK continues with its third lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a candid chat on The Joe Wicks Podcast in November, TV chef Jamie was quizzed about his home life and his marriage to Jools.

On how the couple make time for themselves, Jamie explained: "I know Jools loves it when it's Friday night, and maybe the kids have all been fed, and it's just me and her. I'm like, 'what do you want babe?' Just cooking meals.

"You can't sugar-coat it, [marriage] is hard. You just have to admit it's going to be hard. But I love Jools to bits and I'm really proud of the woman she has become, growing into. I think a lot of women struggle with ageing but I've really enjoyed seeing Jools change throughout the years, I really have. She's definitely my best mate."

