Jamie and Jools Oliver celebrate daughter Poppy's 19th birthday - see photos

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have wished their eldest daughter, Poppy, a happy birthday as she turned 19 on Thursday.

The couple, who are parents to five children, expressed their sadness that the family were not able to mark the special day together.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters after exciting news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver pays emotional tribute to daughter Poppy as she heads to university

With the UK still in its third lockdown, Jamie and Jools are not able to see their eldest, who is currently studying at university.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares the 'happiest' photo of son River

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

Sharing a sweet throwback photo, the celebrity chef remarked: "Happy 19th Birthday Poppy!! I love you so much wish I could be with you today have a great day honey xxx."

His wife Jools also shared two photos – including a snapshot of the homemade crown she made for her – a sweet birthday tradition in the Oliver household.

The celebrity chef shared this sweet throwback with Poppy

"Happy happy birthday Pops my little number 1," she wrote. "The first time in 19 years that we don't get to wake you up way too early and present you with your crown! I know I said the 18th crown was the last one but you didn't look too happy so of course I am going to carry on.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares stunning new photo of daughter Petal

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

"Love and miss you so much. We are so very proud of you we have lots of surprises for you when you get home. Have a wonderful day my darling."

In September, Jools admitted she was struggling to adjust to life without her eldest child after spending lots of quality time together at their country home in Essex during the first lockdown.

Jools Oliver posted these lovely snaps

There's no denying the mother-and-daughter duo share a close bond – so much so that Jools revealed her kids inspired her to launch her latest clothing Little Bird collection with Next later this month.

"My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she told HELLO!. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.