Kris Jenner, 65, looks sensational in poolside photo as she marks family celebration Kris Jenner has marked her granddaughter True's third birthday with a series of gorgeous pictures

Kris Jenner has marked her granddaughter True's third birthday with a series of gorgeous pictures - but it was the 65-year-old that got fans talking.

Many of the pictures were taken poolside, with Kris rocking a strapless burnt red swimsuit in one snap, and a white tassel-lined cover-up in another.

"Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!!" Kris captioned the pictures.

"You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you, our angel girl!"

MORE: The Kardashian-Jenners' homes are astonishing: Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion

The second slide featured Kris - who is known as Lovey to her grandkids - singing musical numbers to a perplexed True, and fans were loving it.

"That second video though!" laughed one fan.

Kris found fame when she began to manage the career of her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, before the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians thrust her into the spotlight.

MORE: 9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you wouldn't have known

Kris shared a series of sweet snaps with True

In 2017 she opened up on how watching her first husband Robert Kardashian and his friends navigate the world of business taught her everything she knows.

"When I met and married Bruce Jenner, I became his manager instantly because he didn't have a lot going on. I saw this incredible potential, and he wasn't doing anything. Nobody was booking him for speeches," Kris said on the podcast Never Before.

"Nobody was sending him out on the road. I thought, 'wow, you should be this incredible public speaker.' I just figured it out to that point."

"He didn't have a business card. He didn't have a bio. He didn't have press, nothing. There was no Internet that I used or knew about. I mean, I had a cell phone the size of a brick and a typewriter and an old-fashioned Rolodex thing on a spindle," she said.

Kris has 10 grandchildren

Kris now manages the careers of her children, which has seen them all take different paths, from Kendall Jenner's modelling career to Kylie Jenner's cosmetic empire.

Kourtney Kardashian – who is founder of lifestyle website Poosh – opened up on her site about the advice her mum has given her and her siblings.

"We don't take no for an answer. My mum always taught us, 'if you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person,'" she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here